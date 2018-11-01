IDEX Membership (IDXM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,078.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $655.61 or 0.10364504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $4,078.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00150402 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00244589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.84 or 0.09040293 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.