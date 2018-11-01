IDACORP (IDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coal producer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDACORP had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. IDACORP updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.40-4.50 EPS.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.27. IDACORP has a one year low of $79.59 and a one year high of $101.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth about $116,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

