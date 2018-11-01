Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $81.88.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter.
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds.
Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.