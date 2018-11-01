Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $81.88.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 20.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 93,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 20.2% during the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 55.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds.

