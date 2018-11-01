IBM (IBM) Stake Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IBM were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBM by 4.8% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of IBM by 2.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 20,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of IBM by 4.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 12.4% during the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IBM news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $1,665,204.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,557.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM stock opened at $115.43 on Thursday. IBM has a one year low of $114.09 and a one year high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 69.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IBM will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBM declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IBM from $198.00 to $185.00 and set a “$149.24” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$149.24” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IBM from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “$149.24” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.02.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

