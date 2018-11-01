I.D. Systems (IDSY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. I.D. Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. On average, analysts expect I.D. Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get I.D. Systems alerts:

NASDAQ IDSY opened at $6.25 on Thursday. I.D. Systems has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

In other news, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 47,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $297,993.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,145 shares of company stock valued at $307,306. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

IDSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of I.D. Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. National Securities began coverage on I.D. Systems in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.60 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.32.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for I.D. Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I.D. Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.