Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $782.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.20 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.07%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

HY opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.17. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HY shares. TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin acquired 5,698 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.78 per share, with a total value of $340,626.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin bought 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.72 per share, for a total transaction of $232,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,475. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

