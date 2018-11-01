Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,400 Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after buying an additional 1,204,618 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,387,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 22,404,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,265,194,000 after buying an additional 946,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $31,747,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,068.8% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 530,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 485,327 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick sold 10,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $561,850.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 759 shares in the company, valued at $40,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 2,090,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $106,504,486.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,636,648 shares of company stock worth $239,240,175 and have sold 46,086 shares worth $2,529,660. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

STX opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.70. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

