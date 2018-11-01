Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,269.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 153,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 142,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 38.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70,306 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 36.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 224,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after acquiring an additional 60,431 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 38.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,393,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 385,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI opened at $73.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.83 and a 12-month high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.88 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Hanley sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $117,043.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,501 shares in the company, valued at $141,679.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $34,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

