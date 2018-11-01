Huntsman (HUN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntsman from $42.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.92.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.83. 848,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,664. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.69.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Huntsman had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 335,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 194,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2,257.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 502,482 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 184,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.