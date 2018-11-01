HunterCoin (HUC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $725,974.00

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One HunterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HunterCoin has a market capitalization of $725,974.00 and $5,752.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HunterCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000450 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HunterCoin Profile

HUC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 23,761,750 coins. HunterCoin’s official website is huntercoin.org . HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings

HunterCoin Coin Trading

HunterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HunterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HunterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HunterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

