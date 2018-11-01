Hugo Boss (BOSS) PT Set at €85.00 by Warburg Research

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €85.00 ($98.84) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Commerzbank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.80 ($80.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.25 ($90.99).

Shares of BOSS opened at €63.18 ($73.47) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a twelve month high of €81.34 ($94.58).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

