Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.85.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.05. 13,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,055. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.92 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 20,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $665,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.97 per share, with a total value of $197,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create value.

