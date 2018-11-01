Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.85.
Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.05. 13,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,055. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $36.06.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.92 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 20,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $665,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.97 per share, with a total value of $197,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create value.
