Hudson Global (HSON) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ HSON traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,641. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $17.02 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSON. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hudson Global by 10.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides professional-level recruitment and related talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies worldwide. The company offers permanent recruitment services; and contracting services, such as project management, interim management, and professional contract staffing.

