Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Short Interest Update

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,217 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the September 28th total of 1,653,423 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,032 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 29.0% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 88,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 131.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 23,345 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 92.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $985.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.87. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $362.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

