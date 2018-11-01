Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.51

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.51 and last traded at C$4.72, with a volume of 1129935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.79.

HBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set a “c$6.86” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “c$6.79” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.90.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$479.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.94 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

In related news, insider Adrienne Blazo acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.57 per share, with a total value of C$131,400.00. Also, insider Gmt Capital Corp acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,008.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 95,600 shares of company stock worth $553,820.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

