Hub Group (HUBG) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUBG. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Hub Group to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hub Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens set a $62.00 price objective on Hub Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.08.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG stock opened at $45.82 on Monday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $933.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 12,002.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after acquiring an additional 657,607 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 3,913.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 570,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,427,000 after acquiring an additional 556,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,866,000 after acquiring an additional 264,099 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,932,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 207,288 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.