H&T Group (HAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $255.00

H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 255 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 263 ($3.44), with a volume of 35785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.40).

Separately, Numis Securities lowered their price target on shares of H&T Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Get H&T Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th were given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

In other H&T Group news, insider John Nichols purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($101,267.48).

H&T Group Company Profile (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.