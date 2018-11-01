HSBC’s (HSBA) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSBA. Barclays set a GBX 740 ($9.67) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective (down previously from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 719.86 ($9.41).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 645.70 ($8.44) on Monday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Iain Mackay sold 24,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.58), for a total value of £157,817.97 ($206,217.13).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

