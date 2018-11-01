HSBC Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Kion Group (KGX)

HSBC set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KGX. Bank of America set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.44 ($78.42).

Kion Group stock opened at €52.42 ($60.95) on Monday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

