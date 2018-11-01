HSBC (HSBC) and Columbia Financial (CLBK) Head to Head Review

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Columbia Financial and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 4.94% 6.19% 0.63% HSBC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Columbia Financial and HSBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 HSBC 2 8 4 0 2.14

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.42%. Given Columbia Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than HSBC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and HSBC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HSBC $53.82 billion 3.09 $9.77 billion N/A N/A

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Financial.

Dividends

HSBC pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Columbia Financial does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats HSBC on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; and insurance and investment advisory services. It operates 47 full-service banking offices in 10 of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The Commercial Banking segment provides services and financing for buyers and suppliers throughout the trade cycle; liquidity and cash management services; capital financing, including debt, equity, and advisory services; and insurance and investment products, such as business and financial protection, trade insurance, employee benefits, corporate wealth management, and other commercial risk insurance products to small enterprises, mid-market companies, and multinationals. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of advisory, financing, prime, research and analysis, securities, trading and sales, and transaction banking services to corporates, financial institutions, and resources and energy groups. The Global Private Banking segment provides private banking, and investment and wealth management services to business owners, entrepreneurs, and senior executives and their families. The company operates through approximately 3,900 offices in 67 countries and territories worldwide. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

