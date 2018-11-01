HSBC Analysts Give DIC Asset (DIC) a €10.50 Price Target

HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DIC. Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.75 ($12.50) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIC Asset currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.86 ($12.63).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC opened at €9.53 ($11.08) on Monday. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €9.04 ($10.51) and a 1 year high of €11.20 ($13.02).

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has around 180 assets with a combined market value of c.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.