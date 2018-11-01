HP Inc. (HPQ) Stake Lowered by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 66,407 shares during the period. HP accounts for 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of HP by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,822,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $880,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HP by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,440,019 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,474,000 after acquiring an additional 141,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HP by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,327,977 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $325,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in HP by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,987,387 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $317,373,000 after acquiring an additional 330,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HP by 17.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,197,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $185,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $17,880,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $24.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.14 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

