HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,076 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 72,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 211,566 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of HP by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,542 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 153,022 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HP to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

In other news, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $17,880,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $24.14 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

