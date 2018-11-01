Howard Dvorkin Purchases 68,599 Shares of FlexShopper Inc (FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) major shareholder Howard Dvorkin bought 68,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $54,193.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Howard Dvorkin bought 20,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Howard Dvorkin bought 50,883 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $40,197.57.

NASDAQ FPAY opened at $0.84 on Thursday. FlexShopper Inc has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShopper stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 9.14% of FlexShopper as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis (LTO) to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers.

