Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLI. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

NYSE:HLI opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 49,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $2,412,633.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,441 shares of company stock worth $15,619,260. Insiders own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,769,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6,907.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,228,000 after buying an additional 182,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 34,779 shares during the period. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

