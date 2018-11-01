Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Stake Decreased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

In other Hormel Foods news, insider Kevin L. Myers sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $109,086.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna T. Brady sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $1,970,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,632 shares of company stock valued at $5,556,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

