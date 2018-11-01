Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,057 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 28,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,367,000 after acquiring an additional 188,805 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE HRL opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $43.89.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 47.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. ValuEngine raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In related news, VP Thomas R. Day sold 11,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $456,693.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,213.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dakota A. Pippins sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $69,282.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,243.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,632 shares of company stock worth $5,556,981 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.