Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $144.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.30 and a 52 week high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

