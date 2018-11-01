Home Depot Inc (HD) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target (down from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.28.

HD stock opened at $175.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $160.53 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The stock has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,237,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,875,610,000 after buying an additional 604,634 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,997,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,657,493,000 after buying an additional 109,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,889,985,000 after buying an additional 991,466 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,143,434,000 after buying an additional 230,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,446,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $921,011,000 after buying an additional 119,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,760,781.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

