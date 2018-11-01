HollyFrontier (HFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

HFC opened at $67.44 on Thursday. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

