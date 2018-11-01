Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,876 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,876 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.3% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 7,574 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 52.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $61.94.

In related news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at $394,600.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $781,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,832 shares of company stock worth $15,834,037. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.62.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

