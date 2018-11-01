Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,955 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 71,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 172,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

