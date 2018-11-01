Hochtief (HOT) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) received a €150.00 ($174.42) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

HOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €173.00 ($201.16) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €164.00 ($190.70) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Macquarie set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochtief in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochtief currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €160.81 ($186.99).

Shares of Hochtief stock opened at €133.10 ($154.77) on Tuesday. Hochtief has a 1-year low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 1-year high of €175.00 ($203.49).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

