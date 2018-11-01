HM Payson & Co. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $354.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $256.24 and a 1 year high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 56.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

In other Boeing news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.