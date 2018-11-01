HitCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (HTC)

HitCoin (CURRENCY:HTC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One HitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HitCoin has a total market capitalization of $962,114.00 and $0.00 worth of HitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HitCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HitCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.02433721 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012155 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000468 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003660 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000723 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000077 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000801 BTC.

HitCoin Profile

HitCoin (CRYPTO:HTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. HitCoin’s total supply is 20,996,318,099 coins and its circulating supply is 10,996,318,099 coins. The official website for HitCoin is hitcoininfo.com . HitCoin’s official Twitter account is @HitcoinPH and its Facebook page is accessible here

HitCoin Coin Trading

HitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.