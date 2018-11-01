Hess (HES) Given a $61.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Hess (NYSE:HES) received a $61.00 price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HES. Barclays lowered Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

NYSE HES opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.41. Hess has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 59.77%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hess by 509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

