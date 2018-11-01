Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Chairman Acquires $25,012.50 in Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Chairman Hasu P. Shah bought 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE HT opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

HT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $19.00 target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,666 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

