Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Given Buy Rating at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

“We expected double-digit top line growth, but this was super-impressive. China rose 27%; North America rose 20.1%; South America was down 10.1% in dollars but about flat in constant currency. Total company sales in constant currency (ex. Venezuela) rose 19%. Volume points rose 15% with China up 19% and Asia-Pacific up 24,3%. All markets experienced powerful volume growth except South & Central America. Gross margin rose 230 BP on some improved pricing, and benefits from vertical manufacturing offset to a degree by F/X impacts. EBIT margin rose 320 BP aided by a cost shift out since the 3Q18 did not have convention expense that was contained in 3Q17; the convention will be next week. The tax rate was higher than expected at 32.2%. Herbalife is hosting its first March 2012.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.75.

HLF traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $60.41.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 96.81%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pezzullo sold 33,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $1,840,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Dunn sold 17,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $1,020,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,385 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,867. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 76.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 296,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after buying an additional 128,122 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 315.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 484.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,086,000 after buying an additional 821,856 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth about $1,600,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.1% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

