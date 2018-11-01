Helium (HLM) Trading Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00008017 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $1,994.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helium has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00051578 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00026147 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00017575 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008831 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008671 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

