Hedge Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges (HDG)

Hedge (CURRENCY:HDG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Hedge has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedge token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00007509 BTC on exchanges. Hedge has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $0.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedge alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00149622 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00243680 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.37 or 0.09601972 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hedge Profile

Hedge was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Hedge’s total supply is 5,100,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,709,674 tokens. Hedge’s official message board is t.me/joinchat/F5fglQ7DVPV2wi4JK8Mw9A . Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedge’s official website is www.hedge-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Hedge is /r/hedgetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hedge

Hedge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.