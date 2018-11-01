Healthequity (HQY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HQY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Healthequity from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Healthequity from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $91.80 on Thursday. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthequity will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $371,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,427,000 after purchasing an additional 777,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,410,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,132,000 after purchasing an additional 715,441 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 751.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 752,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,511,000 after purchasing an additional 664,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 65,324 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

