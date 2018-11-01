Head to Head Survey: Spectrum Global Solutions (SGSI) and CAE (CAE)

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and CAE (NYSE:CAE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -10.71% N/A -24.83% CAE 12.36% 13.48% 5.46%

CAE pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Spectrum Global Solutions does not pay a dividend. CAE pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CAE has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Spectrum Global Solutions and CAE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A CAE 0 1 1 0 2.50

CAE has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.98%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CAE is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and CAE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $1.07 million 0.92 -$6.81 million N/A N/A CAE $2.21 billion 2.13 $270.72 million $0.87 20.29

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CAE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CAE beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. provides services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors primarily in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The company's engineering, design, construction, installation, and maintenance services support the build-out, maintenance, upgrade, and operation of fiber optic, Ethernet, copper, wireless, wireline, utility, and enterprise networks. It also offers an array of operations, construction, project, and program management professional required to facilitate the networks from the design and planning phase, engineer evaluation and sign off, regulatory, installation, commissioning, and maintain various types of Wi-Fi and wide-area networks, distributed antenna system networks, and small cell distribution networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), cable broadband multiple system operators, and enterprise customers. In addition, the company designs, installs, and maintains hardware solutions for OEMs that support voice, data, and optical networks. Further, it offers consulting and professional solutions to the service-provider and enterprise market, including project management, network implementation, network installation, network upgrades, rebuilds, maintenance, and consulting services. Additionally, the company provides network systems design, site acquisition services, asset audits, architectural and engineering services, program management, construction management and inspection, installation, maintenance, and other technical services, as well as in-field design, computer aided design and drawing services, fiber, and distributed antenna system deployments. The company was formerly known as Mantra Venture Group Ltd. and changed its name to Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. in December 2017. Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Longwood, Florida.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, as well as medical practitioners. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

