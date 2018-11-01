Head to Head Review: Vicor (VICR) vs. Nortech Systems (NSYS)

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) and Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Vicor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Vicor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Nortech Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vicor and Nortech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor 9.57% 16.53% 13.84% Nortech Systems -2.22% -0.56% -0.21%

Volatility and Risk

Vicor has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicor and Nortech Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor $227.83 million 6.92 $160,000.00 N/A N/A Nortech Systems $112.33 million 0.11 -$2.44 million N/A N/A

Vicor has higher revenue and earnings than Nortech Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vicor and Nortech Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor 0 0 0 0 N/A Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vicor beats Nortech Systems on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and front-end alternating currentDC solutions. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, industrial automation and equipment, medical diagnostics, rail transportation, and test and measurement instrumentation, as well as the computing, networking equipment, solid state lighting, and transportation markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, as well as printed circuit board, wire and cable, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

