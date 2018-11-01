Head to Head Review: Truett-Hurst (THST) vs. AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

Truett-Hurst (NASDAQ:THST) and AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Truett-Hurst has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMBEV S A/S has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Truett-Hurst and AMBEV S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truett-Hurst $6.47 million 1.44 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A AMBEV S A/S $15.01 billion 4.60 $2.30 billion $0.23 19.13

AMBEV S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Truett-Hurst.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of Truett-Hurst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of AMBEV S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Truett-Hurst and AMBEV S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A AMBEV S A/S 3 1 1 0 1.60

AMBEV S A/S has a consensus price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 33.18%. Given AMBEV S A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AMBEV S A/S is more favorable than Truett-Hurst.

Dividends

AMBEV S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Truett-Hurst does not pay a dividend. AMBEV S A/S pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Truett-Hurst and AMBEV S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truett-Hurst -5.82% 15.27% 7.26% AMBEV S A/S 22.07% 23.16% 13.71%

Summary

AMBEV S A/S beats Truett-Hurst on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truett-Hurst

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct to Consumer segments. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Healdsburg Ranches, Colby Red, Bradford Mountain, and Dearly Beloved brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. The company products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. Its operates a distribution network that comprises beverage distributors, supermarkets, bars and restaurants, as well as small groceries, bakeries, snack bars and franchises, and points of sale in Brazil. The company was founded on July 8, 2005 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

