Head to Head Review: Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) vs. AmBase (ABCP)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of AmBase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and AmBase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $40.79 billion 0.99 $1.46 billion N/A N/A AmBase N/A N/A -$48.05 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than AmBase.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and AmBase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management 5.49% 3.74% 1.46% AmBase N/A -14.33% -11.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Asset Management and AmBase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 0 0 5 0 3.00 AmBase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus target price of $51.70, indicating a potential upside of 26.87%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than AmBase.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. AmBase does not pay a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmBase has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats AmBase on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services. Through its subsidiaries, the firm operates hydroelectric power facilities, interconnections and transmission facilities in Northeast North America, and development of wind power in Canada. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in specialty funds including private equity and makes direct investments in real estate, energy, and resource assets. The firm launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. It also manages real estate and hedge funds. The firm invests in equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It was formerly known as Brascan Corp. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Bogota, Colombia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Calgary, Canada, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Gatineau, Canada, Hong Kong, Hong Kong, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Montreal, Canada, Mumbai, India, New York City, Perth, Australia, Shanghai, China, and Sydney, Australia.

About AmBase

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

