Head to Head Contrast: Spectrum Group International (SPGZ) vs. A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) and Spectrum Group International (OTCMKTS:SPGZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for A-Mark Precious Metals and Spectrum Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A-Mark Precious Metals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spectrum Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.60%. Given A-Mark Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe A-Mark Precious Metals is more favorable than Spectrum Group International.

Profitability

This table compares A-Mark Precious Metals and Spectrum Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A-Mark Precious Metals -0.04% -0.62% -0.07% Spectrum Group International N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

A-Mark Precious Metals has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Group International has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of A-Mark Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of A-Mark Precious Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.2% of Spectrum Group International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares A-Mark Precious Metals and Spectrum Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A-Mark Precious Metals $7.61 billion 0.01 -$3.39 million ($0.06) -213.83 Spectrum Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spectrum Group International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than A-Mark Precious Metals.

Dividends

A-Mark Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Spectrum Group International does not pay a dividend. A-Mark Precious Metals pays out -266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. A-Mark Precious Metals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

A-Mark Precious Metals beats Spectrum Group International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins. In addition, the company offers custom fabricated silver bullion and other specialty products, as well as various services comprising consignment and customized finance programs. It serves mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, coin and bullion dealers, e-commerce retailers, banks and other financial institutions, commodity brokerage houses, industrial users of precious metals, investors, and collectors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Spectrum Group International

Spectrum Group International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a trading and collectibles network in the United States and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Collectibles. The Trading segment is engaged in the trade of metals, including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers, and grain; and providing financing, consignment, hedging, and various customized financial programs. This segment also offers loans on precious metals and rare coins collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; promotes A-Mark bullion products; and offers storage solutions to institutions, dealers, and consumers. Its customers include sovereign mints and mines, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, coin and bullion dealers, banks and other financial institutions, commodity brokerage houses, industrial users of precious metals, jewelers, private investors, investment advisors, and collectors. The Collectibles segment offers coins, paper currency, and rare and fine vintage wines. This segment sells its products to collectors and dealers through traditional live auctions, Internet and telephone auctions, and retail sale. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

