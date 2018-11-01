Head to Head Contrast: Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) and Penn Virginia (PVAC)

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Penn Virginia and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 0 3 0 3.00

Penn Virginia presently has a consensus target price of $93.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.18%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.58%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Penn Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares Penn Virginia and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia -3.23% 36.88% 11.81% Magnolia Oil & Gas N/A -72.26% -0.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Penn Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Penn Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Penn Virginia and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia $160.05 million 6.47 $32.66 million $2.88 23.88 Magnolia Oil & Gas N/A N/A $1.53 million N/A N/A

Penn Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Penn Virginia has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Magnolia Oil & Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, it had total proved reserves of approximately 73 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 500 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 124,000 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

