Head to Head Contrast: Ditech (DHCP) and Nationstar Mortgage (NSM)

Ditech (NYSE:DHCP) and Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Ditech alerts:

This table compares Ditech and Nationstar Mortgage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ditech $831.26 million 0.01 -$426.89 million N/A N/A Nationstar Mortgage $1.65 billion 1.09 $30.00 million $1.48 12.34

Nationstar Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than Ditech.

Profitability

This table compares Ditech and Nationstar Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ditech N/A N/A N/A Nationstar Mortgage 14.19% 10.28% 1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ditech and Nationstar Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ditech 0 0 0 0 N/A Nationstar Mortgage 2 0 2 0 2.00

Nationstar Mortgage has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.95%. Given Nationstar Mortgage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nationstar Mortgage is more favorable than Ditech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Ditech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Nationstar Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Ditech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Nationstar Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nationstar Mortgage beats Ditech on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ditech Company Profile

Ditech Holding Corporation operates as an independent servicer and originator of mortgage loans, and servicer of reverse mortgage loans. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Reverse Mortgage. The Servicing segment performs servicing for mortgage loan portfolio, on behalf of third-party credit owners of mortgage loans, as well as performs subservicing for third-party owners. This segment also operates complementary businesses, including asset receivables management that performs collections of post charge-off deficiency balances for third parties; and holds the assets and mortgage-backed debt of the Residual Trusts. The Originations segment originates and purchases mortgage loans through consumer originations, and correspondents and wholesale lendings. The Reverse Mortgage segment primarily focuses on the servicing of its own reverse loans and subservicing on behalf of third-party credit owners of reverse loans. This segment also provides complementary services for the reverse mortgage market, such as real estate owned property management and disposition. It serves government-sponsored entities, government agencies, third-party securitization trusts, and other credit owners. The company was formerly known as Walter Investment Management Corp. and changed its name to Ditech Holding Corporation in February 2018. Ditech Holding Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

Nationstar Mortgage Company Profile

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction based services primarily to single-family residences in the United States. It operates in three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment offers conventional residential mortgage loans and home equity conversion loans. It engages in the collection and recording of mortgage payments, administration of mortgage escrow accounts, negotiations of workouts and modifications, and conducting or managing the foreclosure on behalf of investors or other servicers for owned mortgage servicing rights. This segment also provides various services that include collecting monthly payments, maintaining escrow accounts, providing periodic reports, and managing insurance. The Originations segment operates an integrated residential loan origination platform that is primarily focused on customer retention. This segment originates and purchases conventional mortgage loans and government-insured mortgage loans. Its platform also serves as a loss mitigation solution for servicing clients and customers by offering refinancing options to borrowers. The Xome segment provides technology and data-enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies. It offers Xome Exchange, a technology-enabled platform that manages and sells residential properties; Xome Services, which connects the touch points of the real estate transactions process by providing title, escrow, and collateral valuation services for purchase, refinance, and default transactions; and a software as a service platform that provides integrated technology, media, and data solutions to real estate franchisors, brokerages, agents, and multiple listing service organizations and associations. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ditech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ditech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.