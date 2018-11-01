Head to Head Contrast: Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) & The Competition

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: CZWI) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Citizens Community Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 43.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

43.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 9.26% 7.16% 0.56% Citizens Community Bancorp Competitors 14.07% 8.87% 0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Citizens Community Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Citizens Community Bancorp Competitors 379 1243 1140 77 2.32

Citizens Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.82%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 22.60%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Community Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.36, indicating that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $46.27 million $4.28 million 18.09 Citizens Community Bancorp Competitors $814.07 million $153.43 million 18.82

Citizens Community Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp peers beat Citizens Community Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking products and services primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans. It maintains a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

