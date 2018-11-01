Head-To-Head Contrast: AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH (AVCO) vs. The Competition

AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH (OTCMKTS: AVCO) is one of 26 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH alerts:

This table compares AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH $1.08 million -$3.46 million -55.00 AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH Competitors $993.84 million $66.10 million 15.80

AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH. AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH has a beta of -5.48, indicating that its stock price is 648% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH’s rivals have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH -365.09% -81.16% -44.88% AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH Competitors -18.19% -37.25% -2.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH Competitors 123 403 581 30 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 10.62%. Given AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH rivals beat AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products to hospitals, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. The company has a strategic partnership Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop technologies and bio-production of chimeric antigen receptor-T Therapy. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.